Gordon’s walk for charity

A brave Langho man fighting prostate cancer will be walking 12 miles on Sunday in aid of charity.

Gordon Ross will put his best foot forward and walk from The Lord Nelson, in York Village, Langho to Burnley Football Club to boost funds for Prostate Cancer UK.

Gordon, a member of Whalley and District Lion’s Club, said: “I am doing a sponsored charity walk to raise awareness and fundraise for Prostate Cancer UK because I am still fighting prostate cancer. I will be completing the walk on Sunday and it is 12 miles. Fancy sponsoring me per mile?”

Anyone wishing to support Gordon can do so by logging onto https://www.gofundme.com/fundraiser-for-prostate-cancer-uk