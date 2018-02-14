Goldminers plight is highlighted at Clitheroe photography exhibition

A gritty new photography exhibition which highlights the challenges facing small-scale gold miners and the difference Fairtrade can make to their lives is being displayed in Clitheroe.

Members of the Clitheroe Fairtrade Group have organised for The Discover Fairtrade Gold photography exhibition to be displayed in Clitheroe Library from Saturday until Saturday, February 24th.

The exhibition, which is being shown across the UK, includes a set of 16 striking images, quotes and stories from gold mining communities in South America and East Africa showing the challenges they face and how Fairtrade can make a difference. The Mayor of Clitheroe, Coun. Maureen Fenton, will officially open the exhibition at 10am on Saturday and Fairtrade refreshments will be served.

Up to 16 million men, women and children are pushed in to small-scale gold mining by poverty around the world. Faced with numerous challenges to earn a fair price for their gold, life is tough. To support marginalised gold miners, people are encouraged to choose Fairtrade Gold.

Clitheroe Library would like to encourage families with children to visit the exhibition during the spring half-term break and take advantage of extra activities related to Fairtrade within the library during the week.

To complement The Discover Fairtrade Gold photography exhibition, the Clitheroe Fairtrade Group will host a free film showing of The Dirty Gold War - a film that shows the devastating reality that lies beneath the sacred metal associated with love and celebrations. This film reveals important issues about a gold rush that is continuing in the 21st century, in silence and indifference, regardless of the interests of indigenous peoples and the planet.

The film will be shown at the United Reformed Church on Thursday, February 22nd. Doors open at 7-30pm and Fairtrade refreshments will be served, including Fairtrade certified wine. Donations towards the Fairtrade Foundation charity will be gratefully received.

To book a place at this film showing, please email fairtradeinclitheroe@gmail.com .

The Clitheroe Fairtrade Group is run by a small group of volunteers, but really need more help. For more information, email fairtradeinclitheroe@gmail.com or contact Katy Holden on 07789341720.