Glitz and glamour at Valley school's leavers meal

Pupils celebrated an end of an era as they donned posh frocks and snazzy jackets to attend their leavers event.

Year 11 pupils from Oakhill College, in Whalley, arrived in various modes of transport ranging from many high performance cars and even a mountain rescue vehicle to attend their leavers meal at The Fence Gate.

After enjoying a beautiful meal, head girl and boy, plus deputy head girl and boy James, Isabelle and Arthur thanked the staff and even told an amusing tale about one or two!

To end the evening, Mrs Crouch talked about each pupils personality and how they had blossomed during their time at Oakhill, and of course showed the obligatory baby photos of each of them which had been kindly and eagerly handed in by parents!

A school spokesman said: "We are all incredibly proud of our pupils and it really was an evening to remember. All the staff at Oakhill wish them the very best in their upcoming GCSEs."