Gisburn youngsters celebrate World Book Day

Pupils at Gisburn Primary School celebrated the wonderful world of books with a difference!

Rather than dressing up as a favourite book character to mark World Book Day, they were encouraged to attend school dressed as a word!

A school spokesman explained: "As ‘vocabulary’ is such a keen focus in school now – particularly with Eagles Class ‘claim to fame’ on Radio 2 (Word of the Day), all children were encouraged to come to school dressed as a word.

"During the day we conducted a ‘vocabulary parade,’ and everyone had fun seeing each other dressed up as various words. Two prizes per class were awarded and vocabulary expert, Mr Shepherd and Mrs Watson, judged these! The rest of the day was spent having lots of fun, engulfed in books and discussions about writing and authors. Some children also brought in story boxes they created at home, to depict either a front cover of a book, a favourite scene or a character from a box."