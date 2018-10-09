Girlguiding takes over parkrun event

Clitheroe Castle junior parkrun was taken over by Rainbows, Brownies, Guides and Rangers for its 40th event.

A record 100 runners aged four to 14 got up bright and early to run, jog or walk the 2k course with many running in their uniforms.

Girlguiding Ribble Valley were very keen to participate in this special event to show that “Girls Can!” and to encourage more girls to take part in exercise. This fits in to the new Girlguiding programme under the “Be Well” theme.

Division Commissioner Harriet Smith said: “What a welcome! It’s our pleasure to come and see this brilliant weekly event first hand – thanks so much to the organisers for inviting us along and making us so welcome. We’ve been delighted to take part and hope that many of our members will attend regularly.”

Eight-year-old Holly, who is a Brownie, said: “It was amazing! I’d do it again. You should all come!”

Girlguiding Ribble Valley thanked staff at Clitheroe’s Tesco store for providing water and fruit for the runners. They also thanked all the volunteers who came to help marshall and run the junior parkrun event.

The event is fast approaching its first anniversary on October 21st and will be celebrating with a fancy dress run with special guests. Both junior parkrun and Girlguiding are open to new volunteers and welcome any inquiries via their websites or Facebook pages.