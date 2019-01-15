Gin festival fundraiser at Clitheroe Cricket Club

Members of Clitheroe Cricket Club are welcoming gin lovers from all over the county for its Clitheroe Winter Gin Festival in conjunction with award winning Clitheroe retailer D. Byrne & Co.

The event, which is in its third year, will be the biggest yet and see revellers enjoy a fresh line up of 50 hand-selected gins, with live music and food options available too.

Held on Friday, February 1st, to Sunday, February 3rd, tickets, which include G and T vouchers, are available priced at £11-95 from www.tinyurl.com/wintergin, the club, or D. Byrne & Co.

The event’s organisers are looking for sponsors for the event, which is run entirely by volunteers, to raise funds to improve facilities at the cricket club.

Further information is available via the aforementioned weblink or by contacting the club via clitheroecricketclub@hotmail.com