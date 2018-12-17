Gifts and festive cheer set to raise super smiles in Clitheroe

As the 2018 Salvation Army Christmas Toy appeal, in conjunction with the Clitheroe Advertiser and Times, comes to an end, gratitude is being expressed for every single person who donated a toy.

A record number of 350 children across the Ribble Valley will receive a beautiful gift this Christmas.

Launched last month, the appeal has seen big-hearted Ribble Valley people donate brand new presents for under privileged children. And the response has been magnificent.

Captain Elizabeth Smith, of the Salvation Army, said: “The gifts donated are amazing and they will be a huge blessing for families in crisis. Our list increased this year, but the generous response of our community will guarantee that every child nominated will have a very happy Christmas and anxious parents will be relieved and grateful that their children will not have a disappointing Christmas.

“On behalf of all the recipients, a huge thank you to everyone who has donated - from stocking fillers to main presents.”

If you still wish to donate, please do so. Donations can be taken to the Salvation Army shop in Lowergate.

Names are still being taken for the Salvation Army Christmas Day Luncheon. Anyone who might otherwise be alone is welcome to join in the fun, regardless of age or circumstance (including single parents with children). Volunteers provide a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

Anyone wanting to attend should contact Captain Elizabeth on 07709 351394.