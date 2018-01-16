Get your tickets now for Clitheroe am-dram show

Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s next show is the family favourite Calamity Jane.

Packed with energetic, enjoyable and well known songs including Deadwood Stage, Secret Love, Windy City, to name a few, there is also plenty of humour and romance as well as energetic routines.

Rehearsals for the show are going well and tickets can be booked either online – www.thopera.co.uk – or via St Mary’s Centre Box Office.

Calamity Jane will be performed from February 10th to 17th (excluding Sunday, February 11th) at 7-30pm. There is a matinee performance on Saturday, February 17th at 2-15pm.

Tickets cost £12 for the Monday, February 12th, evening performance, and the Saturday, February 17th matinee.

For all other performances, tickets cost £13 (on the raise) and £12 (on the flat). A family ticket (two adults and two children 18 or under) costing £44 is available for two performances – the evening show on Monday, February 12th, and the matinee on Saturday, February 17th.

The box office at Clitheroe's St Mary's Centre is open every Tuesday 10am to noon and 7 to 8pm, Thursday 10am to noon, Friday 7 to 8pm and Saturday 10-30 to 11-30am. The ticket hotline is 07974 323832 and is a message service only.