Get to Gawthorpe for some Easter family fun

Gawthorpe Hall is hosting a celebration of art, theatre, and music for and by young people during the Easter holidays.

The free Hope Streets: Hope Happening event will take place from 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday 10 April, with performances from national and local groups.

It will feature a wild and colourful parade around the grounds of Gawthorpe, followed by a puppet show led by the Frog and Bone art collective.

There will then be short performances from local youth theatre and music groups, as well as a drop-in art workshop where visitors will have the chance to add their own touch to an artwork by local artist Keith Parkinson about what Padiham means to local people.

The event being held in the grounds of the hall is free, and there will also be free entry to the hall for anyone aged from 14-25.

Hope Streets is part of a Heritage Lottery funded programme called Kick the Dust. It is being delivered locally by Lancashire County Council's Heritage Learning Team.

Please note that this event will be held outside, and seating will not be provided.

If you would like to know more about the event, please contact Gawthorpe Hall on 01282 771004.