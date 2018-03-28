Get on your bike for fifth Ribble Valley Ride

Cycling enthusiasts are being encouraged to get on their bikes, enjoy breathtaking scenery and raise lots of money for charity!

The Rotary Clubs of Clitheroe and Accrington are once again coming together for the fifth year to run the renowned Ribble Valley Ride cycle sportive on June 10th.

Last year this popular event attracted over 500 cyclists who enjoyed the challenge of riding as far as Aysgarth Falls, through some stunning scenery in the Ribble Valley and Yorkshire Dales.

As in previous years the event offers a choice of routes, from the “Expert” 100 miles, which also visits Kettlewell, Hawes and Ribblehead, to the “Enthusiast” 60 miles - Gargrave, Malham and Stainforth, and the “Challenge”, which this year has a completely new 25-mile route taking in Waddington, Cow Ark and Chipping.

Starting and finishing at The Fell Bike and Triathlon Superstore on the outskirts of Clitheroe, the Ribble Valley Ride will once again donate all surplus funds to three vital charities - the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Dan’s Trust and the North West Air Ambulance. Last year a total of £10,500 was donated and the organisers are hoping to do even better this year.

Event organiser, Bill Honeywell, said: “The Ribble Valley Ride is now firmly established in the cycling calendar and has a well-deserved reputation for fantastic routes, legendary food stops and smooth, friendly organisation.

“We are lucky to receive enthusiastic support from sponsors, who keep our costs really low, and we have something for everyone, from the experienced cyclist to the near-beginner. It really is a great day out!

“Thanks to sponsors and outdoor clothing specialists Dare2B, there is an added incentive to register early, as every entry received by Monday, April 2nd, will enter a draw to win a £100 voucher for great quality cyclewear.”

For more information visit the event website at www.ribblevalleyride.org