George smashes his way to a USA tennis scholarship

A Valley teen has been served an ace after landing a tennis scholarship at a prestigious American university

George Hutchings (18) from Copster Green, has gained a place at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley studying international business, also playing tennis for the university alongside his studies.

George started playing the physically demanding sport when he was five-years-old, mainly due to the fact tennis runs in the family; his father Jamie is a tennis coach and his older brother Charlie, who has also gained a scholarship to South Carolina, plays tennis.

With a demanding training regime over recent years, not to mention travelling to numerous tennis tournaments representing Great Britain across Europe (and winning them), it is hard to believe that George has had any time to study … but it didn’t stop him from smashing his vocational courses. He scored a DDD in Sport, the equivalent of 3 As at A Level.