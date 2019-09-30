Generous donation for Burnley based group that is a lifeline for people with special needs

A Burnley based group, that supports and encourages people with additional needs, has received a welcome cash donation.

TEAM RISE members were thrilled to be presented with a cheque for £600, the proceeds of a curry night hosted at the Usha restaurant in Burnley.

The event was organised by the members of the Roses Lodge of Burnley and Pendle District Freemasons who are regular supporters of the group.

Project Manager Sharon Lees said the 'fantastic' donation would allow the group to continue to support the members, saying: " It may mean we can pay for our liability insurance for a full year or buy materials so our members can make craft items which we can sell to raise funds.

"The list of uses for donations like this is endless."

TEAM RISE, which stands for Together Everyone Achieves More Respecting Individual Skills and Experiences, supports adults with learning disabilities, the disadvantaged and those who are lonely or socially isolated.

Although based in Burnley, the project works across Burnley, Hyndburn, Pendle, Ribble Valley and Rossendale, and provides over 1,500 hours of support to 70 individuals.

The project exists to give individuals the opportunity to develop, socialise and explore their ideas and goals through a wide variety of educational, social and practical activities. This can be anything, from dancing lessons and quizzes, to cookery classes and days out.

TEAM RISE shows people with special needs they can do things they have dreamed about.

For more information about the group or to make a donation ring 01282 427874 or go to info@teamrise.org.uk