Generous Clitheroe pupils raise £448 for the homeless

Kind-hearted schoolchildren thought about others before themselves to raise money for Shelter charity.

Youngsters at Pendle Primary School emptied their money boxes, held cake sales and other fundraising activities in order to raise the amount for the poor.

Emma, a representative from the charity visited the school last month to collect the cheque. The children researched the charity back in September and learnt all about the great work they do to help people less fortunate, this inspired them to make a difference.

Class teacher, Katy Markham, was amazed at the generosity of the children and their families and how quickly they raised such a substantial amount. She said: "They raised the cash by bringing in change daily, emptying their money boxes, a family baking and selling over £100 cupcakes, topped up by a collection from parents and families who attended the KS1 Christmas performances. A fantastic achievement."