Gawthorpe's Easter surprises for all the family

Gawthorpe Hall is to open its historic doors in time for Easter.



The hall will be open to the public again from Wednesday March 28th, just in time for the Easter holidays. As well as the hall's stunning interior rooms in all their Victorian glory and the tearoom, there will be plenty to keep the family entertained this Easter.

The opening day will see the Lancashire tradition of pace egging – decorating a boiled egg and then rolling it down the banking to see which one gets to the bottom first.

Then on Easter Sunday and Easter Monday there will be Easter bunny trails around the grounds, which this year will have a local theme, as Pendelfin bunnies.

Pendelfin bunnies were ceramic bunnies originally handcrafted locally to Gawthorpe Hall and Pendle Hill, hence the name 'Pendel'.

Come prepared for the outdoors. The hall will be open from 1pm to 4pm, price £2.50 per child, booking not needed.