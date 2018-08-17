Garden show hailed yet another blooming success!

Despite challenging weathers in the past 12 months, there were impressive exhibits at Clitheroe's annual garden club show.

Held at St James' Primary School, the show was well supported with over 300 entries and raised money for a life-saving charity too.

Plenty of flowers at the show

It was a very colourful display ranging from dahlias and gladdioli to tomatoes and onions, as well as classes for cakes preserves, textiles art and craft and photography.

The trophies were presented by Mr David Shackleton, from Shackletons Garden Centre.

Refreshments were served by members of the club, followed by an auction of donated produce which raised £60, which will be handed over to the school.

A plant and flower stall raised £98 for the North West Air Ambulance.

Refreshments were served at the show

Award-winners

Rose Bowl and Dahlia Cup: E. Moorcroft; Clive Woods Cup: G. Ireland; Floral Cup: E. Moorcroft; Flower Head Cup: B. Fenton; Geoff Sainsbury Award: M. Robinson; Cissy Sainsbury Award: E. Moorcroft; Ernest Manning Award: M. Sycamore; Tattersall Shield: Geoff Ireland; Neville Garside Award, Small Onion Cup, Pea and Bean Cup: Ed Moorcroft; Frank Dickens Award: Geoff Ireland; Oval Tray: Mary Alty; Horticultural Cup: Alex Beay; Anne Huson Award: Susan Rishton; Hargreaves Cup: Josh Pinnington; President's Award: Trevor Mitchell; Novice Trophy: Susan Rushton; Novice Trophy: Phil Nicholson; Photography Trophy: Sarah Pinnington; Young Photographer: Joshua Pinnington; Floral Art Award: Pam Entwsitle; Textiles: Susan Radcliffe; Cookery Trophy: Iris Gregson; Art Trophy: Elizabeth Rayton; RHS Banksian Medal: Philip Radcliffe.