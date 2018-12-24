Beautiful Christmas tree on display in the Primrose Chemotherapy Unit at Burnley General Teaching Hospital

Gallery: Dedicated staff from Burnley, Pendle and Blackburn Hospitals spread Christmas cheer

Hospital staff from across Burnley and Pendle have been full of Christmas cheer this season.

Dedicated staff from Burnley General Teaching Hospital, Pendle Community Hospital and the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital have been working hard over the festive season, going above and beyond in their efforts.

Rainbows Child Development Centre at Burnley General Teaching Hospital getting into the Christmas spirit
Members of the Pendle Integrated Team collected and delivered Christmas hampers to vulnerable and/or isolated people across Pendle
The choir from Park Primary School in Colne entered staff, patients and visitors when they performed at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital this month
