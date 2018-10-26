Fury over 'sickening' theft of Clitheroe Poppy charity box

Disgusted Clitheroe shop owner, Richard Morgan, says heartless thieves stooped to a new low after stealing a Poppy appeal charity box from his business.

Raiders broke into Stansfields Deli, Castle Street, between 6pm Thursday and 6am Friday and made off unseen with the charity box and cash from the till.

Richard, who owns the business, which is run by his daughter, Anya, said he feel “sickened to the stomach” that two weeks before everyone stops to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice, thieves disrespect and steal from the Royal British Legion.

He said: “Lest we forget...I arrived at the shop to discover we had been visited by burglars! They broke in around the back, opened the till and rummaged through some change bags. The real shocker was the Poppy appeal box which has gone! “People contribute generously and it was already nearly full. Sickening!”

Richard added: “Stansfields will contribute £100 to replace the loss and empty it daily going forward, but we can’t get over the mentality of despicable thieves who take from the Poppy appeal. The irony, we remember those who died to give these thieving thugs the freedom to commit crime safe in the knowledge they live in a free society where they won’t get their hands cut off or hung when they get caught! A second charity box - Stand up to Cancer - was also stolen and we will be donating £100 towards the missing money.” Richard went on to say he’s been humbled by the big-hearted Clitheroe community and businesses who have come forward since news broke of the theft and offered to help.

“The good people and traders of Clitheroe are so kind and are rallying round to do everything they can to make sure the Royal British Legion receive the money they so deserve. We’ve had several donations towards the Poppy box since the break-in. Acts like these restore my faith in human nature.”

Richard went onto praise the police. He commented: “I know police are given lots of grief that there are no bobbies about or they never arrive on time, but the police have been absolutely wonderful and I have nothing, but praise for them.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Anyone who witnessed the crime or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting eg1810049.”