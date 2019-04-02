Further weekend closures needed after fault found at new A59 roundabout

Traffic management at a long-awaited new roundabout on the A59 will stay in place until the end of April due to the need for more work on the new roundabout.

A fault has been found with the new surfacing which means that further weekend closures of the A59 are needed to rectify the problem.

The new roundabout has been long-awaited.

These are planned from Friday, April 5th, to Monday, April 8th, and from Friday, April 26th, to Monday, April 29th, weather permitting.

The current traffic management restrictions consist of a 30mph speed limit in place on the approaches to the roundabout.

Rina Housbey, Lancashire County Council principal roads design engineer, said: "We're very sorry for the inconvenience, however we cannot accept the roundabout with a fault to the surface.

"The problem will be rectified at no cost to the county council before we take responsibility for its ongoing maintenance.

"Unfortunately this means the traffic management will need to stay in place for a few more weeks, with further weekend closures required to complete the works.

"We're sorry for the added inconvenience, however the long term improvement to the area will be worthwhile, as the new roundabout replaces a staggered junction which had a poor safety record."

The roundabout scheme is being funded by Taylor Wimpey as part of planning permission for its nearby housing site with access off Pendle Road.

During the weekend closures, the section of the A59 from the Whalley Road roundabout to the turn off to Pimlico Link Road will be fully closed in order to carry out the work to the A59, Pendle Road and Clitheroe Road.

The resurfacing work can be carried out in most weather conditions, however work may have to be rescheduled if the weather is very bad. Lancashire County Council will issue updates at www.lancashire.gov.uk and via local media and social media if there is any change to the planned schedule.