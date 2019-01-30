Further details released about A59 road closures to complete roundabout work

More details about weekend road closures needed during the final stages of improvements to a junction near Clitheroe have been released by Lancashire County Council.

Work is taking place to replace the staggered junction of the A59, Pendle Road, and Clitheroe Road, one of the main access points for Clitheroe, with a roundabout to improve safety and allow for higher levels of traffic.

The section of the A59 from the Whalley Road roundabout to the turn off to Pimlico Link Road will be fully closed in order to carry out the final task of surfacing the A59, Pendle Road and Clitheroe Road. Access for Pendleton will be maintained throughout.

The road is due to be closed from 7pm on Friday to 6am on Monday over the weekends of February 8th to 11th, February 15th to 18th, February 22nd to 25th, March 1st to 4th and March 8th to 11th.

Traffic will be diverted via Whalley Road through the centre of Clitheroe, and back onto the A59 via Pimlico Link Road.

Initially there had been some confusion whether the road would be closed for the entire weekends or just overnight and it is hope this information will provide clarity to road users.

The scheme is being funded by Taylor Wimpey as part of planning permission for its nearby housing site with access off Pendle Road, with Lancashire County Council having appointed Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to carry out the construction.

Rina Housbey, principal highway engineer, said: "This junction has a poor safety record and this scheme will make it much safer, as well as more suitable for higher volumes of traffic as the area develops.

"We know this work on such a major junction is disruptive and have been grateful for people's patience over recent months.

"Fortunately we're now entering the final stages of this project, however we will need to fully close part of the A59 to lay the new road surface on the roundabout and the approaches on the surrounding roads.

"We're planning to carry this out at weekends under a full road closure to allow the work to be carried out as quickly as possible and minimise disruption as much as we can.

"We hope that people will agree that the long term improvement to the area will be worthwhile once this work is finished."

The resurfacing work can be carried out in most weather conditions, however could have to be rescheduled if the weather is very bad. Lancashire County Council will issue updates at www.lancashire.gov.uk and via local media and social media if there is any change to the planned schedule.