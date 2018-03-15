Funeral of popular teen Ethan to be held next week

The funeral of Ethan Hunt, the teenager who died after contracting the deadly sepsis virus, will be held next Thursday. (March 22nd)

The service will take place at St Mary's RC Church in Yorkshire Street, Burnley at 10am followed by cremation at Burnley at 11-30am.

Hundreds of people are expected to pay their respects to Ethan who died on Monday a month after he was rushed into hospital suffering from sepsis.

He also suffered three cardiac arrests and developed pneumonia and MRSA.

Ethan was being cared for in the intensive care unit of Manchester's Wythenshawe Hospital where he was in an induced coma unaware that surgeons had amputated both his legs as the infection had killed all the tissue.

His parents, Andrew and Melanie and sister Jodie-Leigh, who is 24, were with Ethan when he died.

Hundreds of tributes have been made to Ethan across social media.

If people wish to make donations in Ethan's memory his family have requested these be made to the ECMO charity fund c/o Alderson Horan Funeral Services, 128, Rossendale Road, Burnley.

ECMO stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a replacement heart and lung bypass machine that

helps to clean blood and allow her other organs to rest.

Ethan was given ECMO treatment while in intensive care.