Funeral date for well-loved Whalley woman

Tributes are being paid to a Whalley woman who died aged 72.

Alison Mossop died on August 12th at Royal Preston Hospital with her family beside her.

Alison lived in Whalley and was married to Peter, who died eight years ago. The couple had two sons, Steven and Andrew. She worked at Robinson Holidays in Great Harwood and outside work enjoyed walking her dog, Ruby.

Paying tribute, her family said: "Steven and Andrew are devastated at the loss of our mother and nana and are overwhelmed by everyone’s love and support at this very sad time."

A private committal will be held tomorrow (August 21st) at 9-40am at Accrington Crematorium, followed by a service at The Church of St Mary's and All Saints, Whalley, at 11-30am for those who wish to attend. All flowers welcome, donations if desired to the Royal Preston ICU and Neurology department care of the funeral director, Mitchell Funeral Services.

Alison is survived by Steven and Andrew, her two daughter-in-laws Lindsay and Gemma and three grandchildren Sophie, George and Thomas.