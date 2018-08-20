Funeral date for well-loved Clitheroe woman

Tributes have been pouring in for a well-respected and much-loved Clitheroe woman who died aged 70.

Pauline Walmsley ( nee Harris) peacefully died in hospital with her family by her side.

Pauline was born in Clitheroe, but moved to Blackburn where she attended school. She moved back to Clitheroe where she met and married Philip. The couple had two daughters Nikki and the late Angie. Pauline opened her own business when the children grew up, Curtain Call, located on Lowergate. Pauline was an active participant with Clitheroe French Connection. She loved to spend time with her two grandchildren Harrison and Alexa.

A funeral service will be held tomorrow (Tuesday) at 2pm at St Mary’s followed by burial at Clitheroe Cemetery and refreshments at Clitheroe Golf Club.