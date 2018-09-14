Fundraising is a piece of cake for Natalie

When it comes to crowd pleasers, a slice of home-made cake and a brew still take centre stage even when the competition is this year’s line-up of Beatherder Festival bands and DJs as Clitheroe mum-of-three Natalie Nicholls and her friends discovered.

Over the three-day July festival, they raised £1,000 for charity by selling their bakes and hot and cold drinks.

This money has now been equally divided between local charity Rosemere Cancer Foundation and national charity the Alzheimer’s Society.

Natalie, of Riverlea Gardens, who works at Ribblesdale High School, Clitheroe, has been running a refreshment stall at Beatherder - an annual summer music festival held at Dockber Farm near Sawley - for the last eight years.

She initially ran the stall with members of Clitheroe Ladies’ Circle, but when it pulled out about five years ago, Natalie continued alongside husband, Craig Nicholls, and a band of ten or so friends.

Among them this year was Joanne Jackson. Her mum, Mandy Wilson, is being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, Lancashire’s and South Cumbria’s regional specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital.

It was for this reason the group chose to support Rosemere Cancer Foundation as its local cause. And Natatlie’s 10-year-old daughter, Emily, also got into the spirit of fundraising and helped to sell some sweets too!

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to bring world class cancer treatment and services to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South

Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre and at another eight local cancer units, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

For further information on how the charity works and how to donate, visit www.rosemere,org.uk