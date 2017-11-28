Fun for all the family at village's festive lights switch-on

There will be a whole manner of festive fun at Chatburn's Christmas tree lights switch-on this Saturday.
Apart from festive stalls selling gifts, there will be a selection of food on offer including hot dogs, mulled wine and a mince pie or hot chocolate and a gingerbread man - all priced at £1 each.
Other attractions include games, face painting and a raffle.
There will also be carol singing plus children can visit Santa in his grotto at the Black Bull and, for a donation of £1, will receive a gift. Homemade chilli and chip cones will also be available.
Have a look around the festive stalls from 5-30pm during the build up for the lights switch-on at 7pm.
All the money raised at the event will be used towards funding future village projects.
