Friendly northerners among the most sociable in the UK

People living in the North West are among the most sociable in the UK, according to recent a poll.

A survey of 2,000 people in the UK, carried out on behalf of National Express Coach, asked how often respondents visited friends and family living in another city or region, whether they wanted to visit them less or more and what was stopping them making the journey.

The results found that 63% of respondents from the North West said they want to see more of their friends and family, the fifth highest percentage of any place in the UK.

But despite expressing a strong desire to see more of their loved ones, 36% of those from the North West said they only saw friends and family a couple of times a year and 47% of them said the cost of travel was a prohibitive factor for seeing friends and family.

National Express UK Coach Managing Director Chris Hardy said: “Our survey shows most people living in the North West are really keen to see more of their friends and family but the majority only get to see their loved ones once or twice a year with the cost of travel putting them off from doing so.

“Our coach network extends to more than 900 UK destinations and with great value fares, cost should not put people off travelling with us."

Those living in the West Midlands and London on the other hand appear to be the least sociable when it comes to visiting friends and family, as 33% of those living in the West Midlands and 29% of Londoners said they would like to visit friends and family less.