Friend's suicide spurs mum to take on the challenge to help prevent more deaths

The devastating loss of her husband’s best friend, who took his own life at the age of 20, has spurred bar manager Shelly Heap raise money for a charity devoted to preventing suicide.

Shelly decided to give up alcohol for a year in a bid to raise cash for the national charity PAPYRUS for the prevention of young suicide.

Lowerhouse Cricket Club captain Ben Heap (left) with his best friend, Kiefer Dixon, who took his own life seven years ago at the age of 20.

She began the challenge in September and so far has raised the incredible total of £1,650.

Shelly (41) said: “If this can help to prevent just one person from taking their life it will have been worth it.

“All I want to do is raise awareness of the charity and support the work it does.”

Life changed forever seven years ago for Shelly and her husband, Ben, when his lifelong pal, Kiefer Dixon, committed suicide just a few months before he was due to be Best Man at their wedding.

Instead of celebrating with him the couple and their family and friends held a minute’s silence in Kiefer’s memory.

Shelly said: “It was very surreal for everyone because it happened without any warning.

“We had no idea there was anything wrong with Kiefer so that is why the charity is so important as it gives people who may feel they have nowhere else to turn the chance to speak to someone who can help them.”

Mum-of-three Shelly has been overwhelmed by the support she has received for her “no beer for a year” challenge.

It has been particularly challenging for her as she runs the bar at Lowerhouse Cricket Club where cricketer Ben is captain.

Shelly added: “I am not a big drinker but it has been hard at times, especially working in the club and during celebrations such as my birthday, Christmas and New Year.

“But I know it will be worth it in the end if it raises awareness of this vital charity.”

A friend suggested a sponsored pub crawl from Harle Syke to the cricket club on Good Friday, March 30th, where Ben (29) has organised an Opening Up Cricket event to promote mental wellbeing and suicide prevention through the game.

Eighty people had signed up for the walk in just two days and a friend of Shelly’s who owns the company Cherry Blossom Art House is sponsoring it and also making special t- shirts for the day for £5 each with every penny going to the charity.

Shelly said: “I am so grateful to everyone for the support, it has been fantastic.”

To make a donation go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shelly-heap1 or to find out more about the walk contact Shelly on facebook.