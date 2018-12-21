Fresh delays hit new A59 roundabout at danger junction near Clitheroe

Work on the completion of a new roundabout at a notorious Ribble Valley road junction have been slightly delayed.

The major improvements will now take a month longer than originally scheduled.

Work initially began in August to replace the staggered junction of the A59, Pendle Road, and Clitheroe Road, one of the main access points for Clitheroe, with a roundabout to improve safety and allow for higher levels of traffic.

The scheme is being funded by Taylor Wimpey as part of planning permission for its nearby housing site with access off Pendle Road, with Lancashire County Council having appointed Eric Wright Civil Engineering Ltd to carry out the construction.

The roundabout was due to be finished around the start of February 2019, but delays during the construction mean it is now scheduled for completion around the start of March.

The news has angered Ribble Valley Lib Dem leader Allan Knox, who said: “This beggars belief! Residents continually say that little work is going on. Lancashire County Council have totally mismanaged this project which was originally meant to be completed by Christmas 2017.”

County Coun. Keith Iddon, Lancashire County Council cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "We've been informed by the contractor that the construction is running around a month behind schedule and wanted to let people know as soon as we could. We know this work on such a major junction is disruptive and have been grateful for people's patience over recent months.

"This junction has a poor safety record and this scheme will make it much safer, as well as more suitable for higher volumes of traffic as the area develops.

"We're sorry about the delay to the completion date, and the added inconvenience as a result, but hope that people will agree that the long term improvement to the area will be worthwhile once these works are finished."

In the New Year the focus of the work will move to the centre of the roundabout where a large drainage tank will be built and new signs erected.

The final task will be surfacing of the A59, Pendle Road and Clitheroe Road, scheduled to take place over three to four weekends during February when full closures of the A59 will be needed. The closure dates will be shown on advanced warning signs beforehand.

Work is due to take place in early January to repair verges at the sides of Main Street in Pendleton by infilling the worn areas.