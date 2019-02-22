Free tickets: Two family tickets are up for grabs to The Wonderful World of Disney of Ice

Audiences will relive the magic and memories of their favourite Disney animated films when The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice skates into Leeds.

Youngsters will be able to join join Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse as they venture through a treasure-filled journey bound for heartwarming adventure.

Featuring more than 50 Disney characters, this production includes the box office smash hits Disney•Pixar’s Finding Dory and Disney’s Frozen.

The production will be skating into Leeds at the First Direct Arena from March 27th to 31st and tickets are available from www.disneyonice.co.uk

For the first time ever in Leeds discover the true meaning of family with everyone’s favourite forgetful fish, Dory, as she searches the deep blue sea for her parents with a little help from Marlin and Nemo in Finding Dory.

Feel the rush of the stampede as Simba learns to live by the motto of “Hakuna Matata” from the wise-cracking meerkat Timon and his warthog pal Pumbaa.

March alongside the seven dwarfs, as they whistle off to work to the catchy tune of “Heigh Ho”.

Be dazzled by the hilarious Genie, as he makes Aladdin’s wishes come true with a spectacular parade for Prince Ali.

Watch as the ice transforms into the wintry world of Frozen during Elsa’s emotionally powerful performance of “Let It Go”. Plus, learn the Mouse Bounce dance during the Fit to Dance pre-show.

Crowd interaction is a key component to the Disney On Ice experience with audiences immersed in key segments of the production.

“In The Wonderful World of Disney On Ice, we’ve created a beautiful moment where an audience member gets to release a lantern with Rapunzel and Flynn at the beginning of ‘I See the Light’,” said director Patty Vincent. “It’s breathtaking to watch, and then Rapunzel and Flynn skate a beautiful duet with the lanterns glowing above them.”

