Free festive meal for those facing Christmas alone

Elderly people with nowhere to go this Christmas Day are being offered a slice of festive kindness by the owners of a popular bar and restaurant.

The owners of The Wellsprings on Pendle Hill are offering free places to elderly people who will be alone this Christmas Day and even transport there and back courtesy of Clitheroe taxi firm Saf Cabs.

The response to The Wellsprings’ offer has been phenomenal with its Facebook post being shared more than a thousand times.

Around 100 people also commented on social media about the kind gesture with Angela Carroll posting: “How kind, wonderful to hear something good for a change.”

Ruth Elliott added: “Lovely thing to do. The true meaning of Christmas.”

And Jules Farley said: “What a wonderful thing to do. Well done Wellsprings.”

The owners of The Wellsprings, Zak and Catherine Marhraoui, have reserved a table for six on Christmas Day for local senior citizens.

Zak said: “We are fully booked up for Christmas Day, but a lady phoned up wanting to book, and said it was just for herself. This got us thinking that there are probably other people who will be facing Christmas alone.

“We’d never really thought about this before but are now thinking that we should do this every year.”

The taxi company that the couple regularly use for customers – Saf Cabs – subsequently offered its services.

There are currently four spaces left for any elderly person who will be alone on Christmas Day, and to reserve a place call The Wellsprings on 01200 427722.

Since August, The Wellsprings has suffered a significant down turn in trade after work started to build a roundabout at the junction of Clitheroe’s Pendle Road on to the A59.

Zak said: “People just don’t think they can get to us because of the road closure and it’s been really bad for business. We’ve had to cut the hours of members of staff as during the week it has just been dead.

“I’m not saying they shouldn’t build the roundabout, but we’re still paying £1,200 a month in business rates and getting nothing in return. It is just absolutely crazy and when you try to get an answer about when the work will be completed you’re just passed from pillar to post.”

The Wellsprings is still accessible if motorists follow the diversion through Pendleton and can be accessed via Sabden.