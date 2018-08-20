Foxyfest returns to the Valley...bigger and better!

Two days, three stages and 30 different acts – Foxyfest returned to the Ribble Valley bigger than ever at the weekend.

The eagerly-awaited festival, organised by the band Good Foxy, took centre stage and wowed the crowds for its third year as music filled all corners of St Michael and St James’ Old School Room in Clitheroe.

Lots of great talent on show. Picture by Matthew Collinge

All the pop acts were up-and-coming artists from the North West and were hand-picked.

They came from Manchester, Liverpool, Blackburn and Cumbria or closer to home there was a strong representation of Clitheroe-based bands, which included Good Foxy, Northern Sports Club, The Ruby Tuesdays and The Regimes. In addition, there was a superb performance from The Clitheroe Pop Choir.

Good Foxy manager, Duncan Sykora, said: “This is the third year and it has grown each time. Originally conceived and hastily put together after the failure of Summer Days Festival, it has now become a regular Clitheroe calendar event.

“The lights were supplied by Jon Greaves from Blackburn’s Lite Alternative, who supply lighting for many world-class acts including Coldplay, Elbow, Kings of Leon and Shakira.

30 bands in total played to the crowds. Picture by Matthew Collinge

“He’s been instrumental in helping the festival achieve the professional look and atmosphere of a much larger event.

“We would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event and Kevin Shepherd from SMSJ School Rooms and Assembly Hall, who has worked hard on improving the venue over the last couple of years rebranding the old Catholic club into a vibrant and interesting venue.”