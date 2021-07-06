Four fire engines called to battle blaze at derelict building in Burnley
Four fire engines from Burnley, Clitheroe and Nelson were called to extinguish a blaze at a derelict building in Burnley.
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:53 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th July 2021, 9:54 am
The fire broke out yesterday evening (Monday) shortly after 9pm and involved the second storey of the disused building on Villiers Street.
A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "The fire involved the second storey of a disused commercial building. Crews used one hose reel and a reciprocating saw to bring the fire under control.
"They were in attendance for two hours. No injuries were reported."