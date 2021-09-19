Four fire crews tackle blaze at commercial building in Burnley

Firefighters spent an hour yesterday afternoon (Saturday) extinguishing a blaze at a building in Pendle Way.

By Faiza Afzaal
Sunday, 19th September 2021, 8:53 am
Updated Sunday, 19th September 2021, 8:56 am

Four fire engines from Burnley, Nelson, Rawtenstall and Padiham tackled the fire, which broke out just before 3pm.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel, two positive pressure ventiltion units and a hearth kit to extinguish the fire.

"There were in attendance for one hour."

