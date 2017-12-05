Former Valley village pub to be sold at auction

A historic village pub will go under the hammer today.
Copy Nook Hotel, in Bolton-by-Bowland, is being sold by property auctioneers, Pugh, at the AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, at a reduced guide price of £275,000.
The detached public house/restaurant premises comprise six en-suite letting rooms together with a three bedroom proprietors flat. To the rear there are single storey extensions housing WC and kitchen facilities. The property also includes a four-car garage to the rear of the site.
Externally, the property benefits from an extensive tarmacadam surfaced car park, which can accommodate approximately 50 vehicles.
