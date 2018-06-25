Former Rose Queens galore at yearly tradition

One of the original Rose Queens who was crowned back in the Fifties was present at this year’s Golden Jubilee Rose Queen celebrations at a Ribble Valley church.

Enid Pearson (nee Ratcliffe) who was the first of the original two Rose Queens back in 1955 attended the celebrations at St Leonard’s Church at Langho.

Returning Rose Queens joined in with the special celebrations.

She placed a commemorative sash on Rose Queen Charley Farmer (10) prior to her crowning.

After the year Enid was Rose Queen there were no others until 1968.

However, a total of 29 former queens attended the recent celebrations which included a procession and special celebratory service, followed by a summer fair.