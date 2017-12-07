Former landmark hotel is shutdown by fire chiefs

The former Keirby Hotel in Burnley has closed down today after being served with a series of legal notices.

The legal notices were served yesterday and today by Lancashire Fire and Rescue and Burnley Council.

The orders relate to concerns about health and safety, and specifically about fire safety, at the landmark building that has recently traded as the Crown Hotel.

Because of these orders, people living and staying at the hotel have been forced to move out.

Burnley Council has arranged short term and temporary accommodation where appropriate, and has provided advice to the people who were living at the hotel.

The building is now unoccupied.

Any bookings which have been made for rooms at the hotel are now cancelled.

The authorities are in contact with the owners of the building and the tenant company.

Any individual or organisation who has made bookings for the Keirby Hotel / The Crown Hotel, Burnley, and who has any query about refunds, or about any other money owed is asked to contact The Crown Hotel in Stoke on Trent on 01782 599343.