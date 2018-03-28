Former Clarets boss pays tribute to 'perfect wife'

‘The perfect wife,’ that is how former Clarets boss Stan Ternent described his soulmate Kath Ternent who died at the weekend, surrounded by her family.

Speaking to the Express, Stan, who managed at Turf Moor between 1998 and 2004, paid an emotional tribute to his wife.

He said: “She really was the perfect wife in every way and a wonderful mum who thought the world of her whole family.”

The loving couple had been married for 49 years.

Former Burnley Express sales executive Kath (70) died with her close family by her side at the couple’s home in Cliviger, early on Saturday morning.

Kath’s daughter-in-law Yolanda Ternent said: “Kath spoke very fondly of her time at the Burnley Express and made many friends there.”

Express editor Chris Daggett said: “Kath was a hugely popular member of the Burnley Express team during her time with us and was a massive support to Stan during his time in football management, especially during his spell at Burnley. The thoughts of all at the Express are with Stan and his family.”

On Monday evening Burnley Football Club tweeted: “Burnley Football Club is sad to learn of the passing of Kath Ternent, the wife of former manager Stan Ternent. All our thoughts are with Stan, Chris, Dan and all family and friends.”

As well as husband Stan, Kath leaves sons Chris and Dan, granddaughter Olivia, daughter-in-law Yolanda, mum Amy, sister Sheila, niece Emma and nephew Michael.

A funeral service will be held at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium on Thursday, April 5th.