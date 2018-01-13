Former Claret Joey Barton comes to Colne Muni

Hear it all from the horse’s mouth when Joey Barton entertains an audience at Colne Muni.

A No Nonsense Audience with Joey Barton will see the former Claret talk about his life in football, the highs, lows, lessons learned and his aspirations for the future.

Guests will be able to listen to his story and ask their own questions in a special Q&A session.

There will also be the chance to buy his award-winning autobiography, Joey Barton 'No Nonsense' and get it signed by the man himself.

The event, organised by JB Promotions in association with MJK Sports Events, takes place on Thursday, March 1st.

The venue will be set out unreserved theatre style and all tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

To buy a ticket, call 07414960956 or visit www.mjksportsevents.co.uk