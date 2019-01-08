For us it's a vocation - Longridge District Nurses shortlisted for award

They are the pride of Longridge and soon they could be the pride of the county.

A team of town nurses has been placed in the spotlight for their amazing work.

Longridge District Nurses have been shortlisted for the Amazing Care award presented by the Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust.

They are one of four groups or individuals competing for the top award which will be presented in Blackpool on March 22.

Now the public and Trust members are being invited to vote for the winner.

District Nursing Manager Sarah Marquis urged the public to support them saying: “Vote now. Longridge District Nurses need you. It’s recognition for the profession of district nursing. I want votes because it’s a recognition of every district nurse in the country and the work we do for end of life care. District nurses are the cornerstone of preventing hospital admissions.”

Sarah said her team had been surprised but delighted at the nomination: “We felt very proud. They are chuffed to bits.”

Their citation came from the daughter of a former patient who praised the “wonderful end of life care for my elderly mother.”

She wrote: “They were very responsive to her needs and supported my family in caring for mum. They cared for her with the upmost compassion and they treated her like they would have treated their own mother. They anticipated her needs and delivered a first class nursing service.”

Sarah added: “We’re very committed to getting it right. The nurses just did what they would do for anybody. It isn’t a job for us,it’s a vocation and it’s a privilege.”

The county Wellbeing and Mental Health Helpline, Sam Tyrer and Nicholas Alderson were also shortlisted.

To vote call 01772 695384, email communications@lancashirecare.nhs.uk, Tweet @LancashireCare or Facebook www.lancashirecare.nhs.uk/amazing-care-award-2019