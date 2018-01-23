Search

Football rivalry scores with smiles at Ribble Valley club

Danny Maher pictured with the signed Clarets shirt.
It was smiles all round for two football fans of rival teams and for two charities after a Let’s get Shirty auction by Sabden Bowling Club.

Clarets fan Danny Maher, of Clitheroe, was top bidder for a signed Burnley FC shirt while Blackburn Rovers supporter Scott Bentley was delighted to receive a signed shirt from his favourite team as a surprise Christmas present from his mum.

Scott Bentley pictured with signed Rovers shirt.

Rovers and Clarets clubs each donated a signed shirt to Sabden Bowling Club.

Thanks to support from crown green bowlers and football fans across East Lancashire and further afield, the on-line auction raised £201 that will be shared between Macmillan Cancer Care and Marie Curie charities.

Long-time Clarets supporter Danny (70), who grew up in Sabden and has family and friends in the village, said: “Macmillan nurses are brilliant helping me. They’re so good. I wanted to give something back.”

Great-grandad Danny, whose family are also big Clarets fans, is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment.