Football rivalry scores with smiles at Ribble Valley club

It was smiles all round for two football fans of rival teams and for two charities after a Let’s get Shirty auction by Sabden Bowling Club.

Clarets fan Danny Maher, of Clitheroe, was top bidder for a signed Burnley FC shirt while Blackburn Rovers supporter Scott Bentley was delighted to receive a signed shirt from his favourite team as a surprise Christmas present from his mum.

Scott Bentley pictured with signed Rovers shirt.

Rovers and Clarets clubs each donated a signed shirt to Sabden Bowling Club.

Thanks to support from crown green bowlers and football fans across East Lancashire and further afield, the on-line auction raised £201 that will be shared between Macmillan Cancer Care and Marie Curie charities.

Long-time Clarets supporter Danny (70), who grew up in Sabden and has family and friends in the village, said: “Macmillan nurses are brilliant helping me. They’re so good. I wanted to give something back.”

Great-grandad Danny, whose family are also big Clarets fans, is currently undergoing immunotherapy treatment.