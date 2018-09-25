Football club launch appeal to replace stolen mower

An appeal has been launched after a £2,000 mower was stolen from a junior football club.

Thieves broke the lock of a container and stole the red Craftsman sit-on mower on September 18th, from Whalley Juniors Football Club.

The club have two large pitches, and three smaller-sided pitches to cater for matches for their age-groups at the QEII Playing Fields.

Now, they are appealing to the community to help them to replace the mower.

A spokesman for the club said: “Unfortunately, our ride-on mower has been stolen so we need to raise funds quickly to allow us to continue. “We do not ask for or get council support so its all down to us.” Anyone wishing to donate can do so by logging onto https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/whalleyjuniorsfc?utm_term=QQpXvb3RR