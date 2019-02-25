Food obsessed botany geek to open Taste Lancashire 2019 at Clitheroe's Holmes Mill

Food obsessed ethnobotanist and broadcaster James Wong completes the line up for Taste Lancashire 2019, taking place at Holmes Mill in Clitheroe on Tuesday, March 5th, in partnership with headline sponsor VisitBritain and VisitEngland.

This hospitality focused food and drink conference, organised by Marketing Lancashire, is part of a campaign to champion Lancashire food and drink with the aim of increasing food tourism, gourmet breaks and experiences; helping grow the £1 billion already spent by visitors on food, drink and retail.

James Wong is the author of the international best-selling books "Grow Your Own Drugs", "Homegrown Revolution", "How To Eat Better" and is a firm favourite of viewers of BBC’s Countryfile, Great British Garden Revival and Radio 4 Gardener’s Question Time. His latest book "10-a-Day the Easy Way" is released this March.

James admits his passion for food almost eclipses his love of plants and the two combine, most powerfully, in his cutting edge research to help grow crops for measurably improved taste, flavour and nutrition. He travels the world uncovering how plants and plant science underpin the food we eat.

Commenting on Taste Lancashire 2019, James said: “I’m so pleased to have been invited to speak at Taste Lancashire 2019. I’m pretty obsessed with eating home grown produce and I’ve been quite outspoken about fad diets, superfood fixations and sustainability. I’m looking forward to sharing my thoughts on some of the myths around food that can confuse the genuine pleasure of sitting down and eating together. As someone who loves to eat I’m also keen to meet some of Lancashire’s producers and chefs to experience a taste of Lancashire for myself.”

He added: “The science behind the way we select, store and cook food is key to unlocking the best flavour and health benefits from our produce and I hope that the conference delegates will find what I have to say is useful food for thought.”

If you're part of Lancashire's hospitality sector; a chef, buyer, hotelier, cafe owner or producer you'll find more information about the full line-up of speakers and how to book tickets at marketinglancashire.com

Taste Lancashire 2019 is also supported by Holmes Mill, Hotfoot Design, NFU and University of Central Lancashire (UCLan).