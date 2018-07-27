Food festival promises to be a feast of riches

Over 90 of Lancashire’s best food and drink producers will set up shop in Clitheroe on Saturday, August 11th, when the town hosts its annual food festival.

Thousands of food enthusiasts from across the North are expected to converge on Clitheroe for the free event, which is organised by Ribble Valley Borough Council and sponsored by Deli Solutions, Lloyd BMW Colne, Fort Vale Engineering and Bowland Brewery.

A huge array of foods, from organic meat and dairy goods made from traditional Lancashire breeds, to Asian treats, Thai pies, Biltong beef and a feast of fruit and vegetables, will be found along the town’s historic streets.

Producers at the festival are screened for quality and provenance and this year’s event features several with a national reputation, including Baxter’s Potted Shrimps, Choc Amor, Dewlay Cheesemakers, Fatjax Chutney, Mr Fitzpatrick’s Vintage Cordials, Leagram Organic Dairy and R. S. Ireland’s Black Puddings.

Simon Hore, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “The council has created a strong narrative around food over the years and is delighted to be hosting this free festival, which attracts thousands of food enthusiasts from across the North.

“The festival provides an important showcase for producers, who are carefully screened to ensure their produce is the very best in Lancashire.

“Festival-goers can expect plenty to whet their appetite and a warm Ribble Valley welcome.”

The festival also features a series of tasting-talks in the Ribble Valley Civic Suite by Barrica Wines of Botany Bay, international chocolatier Paul Williams of Choc Amor in Mawdesley and Cuckoo Gin producer Brindle Distillery.

Family entertainment in Castle Street and King Street will include a hilarious celebration of 1960s and 70s food by Kitsch Kafe and the unique plate-flipping and napkin-sculpting slapstick of the Comedy Waiters.

The perennially-popular Mad Science will be setting up fun stations featuring madcap demonstrations and hands-on activities in King Street and Clitheroe Market, while King Street will host non-stop music from a solar-powered stage featuring the Western Valley Hot Club, the Flat Cap 3 and the Junkhouse Dog Blues Band. Further details and bookings are available at clitheroefoodfestival.com.