Food festival had all the ingredients for success

An array of mouth-watering treats from all over the region were on offer at this year's Clitheroe Food Festival.

Thousands of people descended into the town to enjoy a feast of riches. From sizzling sausages, to delicious samosas and kebabs and not forgetting traditional Lancashire pies and cheeses, there was something to tickle everyone's taste buds.

Plenty of food on offer

A sunny afternoon and a plethora of stalls selling culinary delights ensured there was a party atmosphere at the popular and family-friendly event, which has become a highlight in the Ribble Valley’s social calendar. In addition to the food vendors, there were musicians and entertainers keeping both the adults and children fascinated.

See this week's Clitheroe Advertiser for a full report and pictures.

Thousands of people pack into the town to enjoy the festivities