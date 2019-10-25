Flood alert as Met Office puts out yellow weather warning for Burnley, Pendle and Ribble Valley

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office across Burnley, Pendle and the Ribble Valley for today and tomorrow.

Heavy rain is expected from 3pm today to 3pm tomorrow which may lead to flooding.

The Met Office has said there is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

And if flooding occurs there is a chance that trains and bus services could be either delayed or cancelled so anyone relying on public transport is advised to check timetables before setting out.

Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is also the possibility that some outlying communities may become cut off by flooded roads.