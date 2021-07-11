Five fire engines race to blaze at commercial premises in Pendle in early hours of this morning

Five fire engines were called out to a blaze in Newchurch in Pendle in the early hours of this morning.

By Susan Plunkett
Sunday, 11th July 2021, 12:23 pm
Updated Sunday, 11th July 2021, 12:26 pm

Engines from Burnley Nelson, and Padiham attended the fire in an outbuilding at commercial premises on Well Head Road at 4-09am..

Firefighters used two main jets and multiple hose reels to extinguish the fire and were at the scene for several hours.

PendleBurnleyNelson