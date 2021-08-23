Five fire crews mobilised to large industrial fire in Clitheroe

The blaze started shortly after 4pm on Friday when fire engines from Clitheroe, Blackburn, Hyndburn, and Nelson were mobilised to the scene at West Bradford Road.

The incident involved the first floor of a commercial building approximately 10x10m in size.

Firefighters used four hose reels and two thermal imaging cameras to extinguish the fire. They then proceeded to dampen down the affected areas. No injuries were reported.

Five crews were mobilised

Due to the severity of the fire, crews remained at the scene for approximately eleven hours.