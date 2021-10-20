Fireifighters called out twice in an hour to kitchen blazes in Burnley

The first 'shout' came at 4-30pm when two fire engines from Burnley attended a fire involving a grill pan in a house on Talbot Street.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used one hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

An hour later four fire engines from Burnley, Bacup and Rawtenstall were called to Manchester Road where they tackled a fire involving a fryer in a commercial kitchen.

Fire crews were called out twice in the space of an hour yesterday to deal fires in kitchens in Burnley premises.