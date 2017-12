A casualty suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation was treated at the scene of a fire in Ribchester.

Fire crews from Longridge, Fulwood and Preston were called to the blaze at the property on Preston Road at around 3-45pm yesterday and firefighters provided first aid to the casualty until paramedics arrived.

Whilst extinguishing the blaze firefighters used breathing apparatus and one hose reel. They also used a ventilation unit to extract the smoke.