Firefighters tackle Chipping barn blaze

Crews were called out to Startifants Lane yesterday (Thursday) at 8am to extinguish the fire involving a large quantity of hay.

Three fire engines from Longridge, Fulwood and Preston attended the incident.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue said: "Firefighters extinguished the fire and removed all the hay from the building, applying more water to tackle smouldering spots. The incident will be monitored to ensure no hot spots remain."

In a separate incident, crews tackled a chimney fire at a house on Wardsley Road, Chipping at 8-25pm yesterday. Firefighters used one hose reel and a chimney nozzle to extinguish the blaze.