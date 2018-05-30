Firefighters put their muscle into charity engine pull

Two firefighters from East Lancashire were among several from across the county who took part in a sponsored fire engine pull as part of Mental Health Awareness Week.

Retained firefighters Laura Herdman and Andy Florence were among the team who pulled the 10 tonne "Pride" engine seven-and-a-half-miles across Blackpool prom.

Laura at Padiham Fire Station with fire safety officer Kevin Birchall who supported and the fire engine pull.

The challenge was staged as part of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia and the firefighters raised £922,

This will be put towards the LGBT charity Out in the Bay, the George House Trust, which provides services to people with HIV, and the Firefighters Charity, which supports the UK firefighting community.

Laura, who is based at Padiham and Clitheroe based Andy, and the crew completed the pull in two hours, one hour less than expected.

They completed the stunt, cheered on by supporters who gathered to watch, in three crews of six changing at mile intervals.

Laura said: "We had set a target of £1,500 so we are hoping that people may still want to make a donation."

If you would like to make a donation please go to www.gofundme.com/lancashirefireenginepull.